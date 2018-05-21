Ravichandran and Sudharani unite for Shreyas’ Paddehuli  

By Express News Service

Paddehuli marks the debut of producer, K Manju’s son Shreyas. In addition, director Guru Deshpande is also bringing back Ravichandran and Sudharani as a pair after 25 years.The two, last worked together in Manedevru, which released in 1993. Twenty five years later, they share the same enthusiasm to share screen space. The shoot is currently underway at Gandhibazaar.

Guru Deshpande has also sketched out an interesting role for the Ravichandran. His character is meant to remind us of Chamayya Maestru (played by Ashwath) from Vishnuvardhan-starrer Nagarahavu.

The director plans to reveal Ravichandran’s look on May 30, which is, incidentally, the actor’s birthday.

As mentioned earlier by the director, Guru Deshpande is hoping to recreate the success of Premaloka with Paddehulli. With a powerful cast, the fraternity and fans are looking forward for a meaningful film.

Paddehuli will see Nishvika Naidu playing the female lead. The film’s music is by Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematography by K S Chandrashekar and editing by KM Prakash.