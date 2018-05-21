Reba Monica John signed opposite Rishi in Islauddin’s directorial

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yet another heroine from Mollywood forays into the Kannada industry. Reba Monica John, who debuted opposite Nivin Pauly in Jacobinte Swargarajyam, has been signed to play the lead heroine of the yet-to-be-titled film.Incidentally, this Rishi-starrer marks the debut of director Islauddin as well. Work on the project began from Monday without much hoopla, after a simple pooja.

Model-turned-actress Reba has roots in Kerala, but was born and brought up in Bengaluru. In fact, she has did her post-graduation from Christ University. Reba, who is a cousin of Anu Emmanuel first faced the camera for commercial advertisements. A runner-up in the reality series Midukki, she has also worked in two Malayalam films. In Kollywood, she debuts with Jargundi, and follows up with another Tamil film, Daavu, both of which she is currently shooting for.

Lady luck seems to be on her side as she makes her Sandalwood debut in a big-banner production, jointly produced by Wunderbar Film and Jacob Varghese. Our sources tell us that the filmmakers will be sharing some surprises about the film in the coming days.Rishi, who came to limelight with Operation Alamellama, has completed shoot for Hemanth M Rao’s Kavalu Daari. He will join the sets of this film, which is going to be shot in Kengeri.