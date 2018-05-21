Home Entertainment Kannada

Reba Monica John signed opposite Rishi in Islauddin’s directorial

Dhanush’s first production in Kannada under the banner Wunderbar Films went on floors starting Monday. The film is being made in association with filmmaker Jacob Verghese 
 

Published: 21st May 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Yet another heroine from Mollywood forays into the Kannada industry.  Reba Monica John, who debuted opposite Nivin Pauly in  Jacobinte Swargarajyam, has been signed to play the lead heroine of the yet-to-be-titled film.Incidentally, this Rishi-starrer marks the debut of director Islauddin as well. Work on the project began from Monday without much hoopla, after a simple pooja.

Model-turned-actress Reba has roots in Kerala, but was born and brought up in Bengaluru. In fact, she has did her post-graduation from Christ University. Reba,  who is a cousin of Anu Emmanuel first faced the camera for commercial advertisements. A runner-up in the reality series Midukki, she has also worked in two Malayalam films. In Kollywood, she debuts with Jargundi, and follows up with another Tamil film, Daavu, both of which she is currently shooting for. 

Lady luck seems to be on her side as she makes her Sandalwood debut in a big-banner production, jointly produced by Wunderbar Film and Jacob Varghese. Our sources tell us that the filmmakers will be sharing  some surprises about the film in the coming days.Rishi, who came to limelight with Operation Alamellama, has completed shoot for Hemanth M Rao’s Kavalu Daari. He will join the sets of  this film, which is going to be shot in Kengeri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

History in the making is Hamsalekha’s next

Ravichandran and Sudharani unite for Shreyas’ Paddehuli
 

Phailwan has Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh in the ring

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures