Know the innocence of Director Suri's Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Director Suri generates interest not just with his stories and directorial style, but also with the titles of his films. Last time, he created much excitement with the title of Tagaru, a movie which is heading towards a 100-day run in theatres. And now, with his upcoming film, he’s doing the same. The Dhananjay-starrer has been titled, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, a name given by his six-year-old son Prithvi.

It all started when Prithvi tried to narrate his father a story that was a mix of tales that he himself had narrated to his son.

“When I asked him what the title for his story was he said: Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger. I kept thinking about those words over and over again. And incidentally, when we came up with the subject for this film, I felt it was apt. It’s even registered by the same name.”

According to Suri, “when it comes to telling a story with elements of reality, such titles makes sense.”

“A child’s innocence has inspired this title. I wanted to bring that out in my story through the characters and the title,” says Suri, who feels the Tagaru’s success has pushed him to do even better, especially with the title.

“Whenever I go out, people ask me is to come up with a good film. I believe that a movie that connects with the audience and has an element of innocence is what works,” says Suri, who also reveals that Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger will be out and out commercial film. It promises to be action-packed, and Suri is confident that Dhananjay will be able to carry the role with aplomb.

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger will be presented Geetha Shivraj Kumar

The film produced by KP Sreekanth has brought in a large team of technicians to the film.

While Maasti Manju is writing the dialogues, Charan Raj has been roped in as the music director, and Deepu S Kumar as editor. Incidentally, Charan worked with Suri on Tagaru. The director also brings on board Shekar as cinematographer. He has previously associated with him in his various films.

Niveditha to play devika in suri’s directorial

Along with Dhananjay, Niveditha of Shuddhi fame has been chosen to play the female lead, for which character she is currently preparing.

“She will be Devika of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger,” says the director.

The film will also have a host of actors including established ones and newbies. The director is also scouting for two more female actors to play important roles in the film.