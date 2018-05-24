Meet Dr Nithu Gowda, the latest entrant in Sandalwood

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The urge to to be in front of the camera, the love for being made up and the desire for fame were what changed Nithu Gowda’s calling. A dentist by graduation, Nithu is now trying out a new ‘role’-- both in real and reel life.

She will make her debut in Sandalwood with Chetan-starrer Ranam directed by V Samudra. Since the film is a bilingual one (Jaisena), this will also mark her debut in Tollywood.

Nithu’s plunge into films happened after she took a break post her studies to give acting, a childhood dream, a try.

"In fact, my mother was into theare during her younger days. It’s probably her that passion has passed on to me," says Nithu, who is playing the role of a college-going girl in the film. The newbie who had her first stint with the camera in the first schedule of shoot recently, adds: “I had my first brush of acting while shooting for songs and montage scenes. My next schedule will start from the first week of June," says the youngster.

Born and raised in Haasan, Nithu is now based in the city. To support her career, her parents have also moved here. But why didn’t she set foot into the industry earlier?

“It was my father’s wish that I become a dentist. He wanted me to at least get a professional degree as a backup. It can also work as a backup for me in future, in case my acting career doesn’t go as planned. That’s why my father insisted I complete my studies," she says.

Prior to her foray into acting, Nithu has been the face of known brands and commercials. The dentist-turned-model-turned-actor is living it one day at a time. “I don’t have very long-term career plans. I am just entering, and obviously wish to be part of some good films. I guess I will have a clarity once I see myself on the big screen," she says.