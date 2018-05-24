We need to learn from religion-based violence: Giriraj BM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The name of director Giriraj B M brings to mind Kannada films such as Tiger Galli, Amaraavati, Naviladavaru, Jatta and more.

This week, the director cum writer who is equally into the theatre scene, will have his latest play Sugandhada Seemeyache being performed in the city.

The story based in Morocco, revolves around a family that makes a living out of producing perfumes. Hence the title that can loosely be translated to 'a perfume beyond the borders or realm of senses'. The story dates back to 30 years ago, when the North African country's regime change brought about political conflict and human rights violations in the name of religion.

"The plot is inspired by Moroccan writer Tahar Ben Jelloun and the main characters are a family that struggle due to the violence and unrest in the backdrop of the Wahhabism affiliated religious movement that took place in the country decades ago," says Giriraj

It focuses on the life of Kadhija and her son Tahar, and what happens when individualism is destroyed in the society.

"It includes a love story, regime change and political conflict. It discusses life, politics of hatred, love, and how to keep humanity intact when everyone around you is insane. It may have happened in the last century but I have related it to the present age," the director and writer of the play says.

What he refers to is India's religion-based conflict and violence. He adds," The problems in Morocco are not as much as before but it is still not a democracy. In our country, we too are suffering from religion-based hatred. There is bloodshed because everyone wants to project their faith as the dominant one. It is a warning sign that if we don't learn from them, we will meet the same fate," warns the director who is 17-plays-old.

One of the cast members is the director of Simhadri and Josh movies, Shivamani who plays the role of Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

"While there is no geographical connection between Morocco and Iran, I have included Jafar's character as his movies were banned for being anti-regime. He has suffered, was arrested but still continues to make films that have won awards at Cannes film festival," says Giriraj about the Kannada play that already finished seven shows.

Ask him why he chose a unique concept about foreign countries to perform in Kannada and he says, "I can do a Moroccan-based play in Kannada drama but I can't make a Kannada film on the same. For that, I would have to go and shoot there. Here, just through characters and the story, I can give it a local connect to any average Kannadiga in this two-hour drama."

It took him three days to write the script and 45 days to practice along with his crew of 32 actors.