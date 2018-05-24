Yashas set for an image makeover with Ramadhanya

By Express News Service

He’s trying to change the lover boy image that he’s often associated with. And Raamadhanya, Yashas hopes will change that.

A film directed by Nagesh PN, Raamadhanya chronicles history and requires Yashas to portray himself in different shades.

"It is based on philosopher Kanakadasa. The film is relevant even to today's generation. It also explores why Thimmappa Nayaka, a warrior turned a saint, Kanakasadasa, and got close to lord Krishan. In some ways, the film also connects with lord Rama,” says Yashas, who is looking forward to the release of the film this week.

The roles required much preparation, and Yashas signed up for it after much thought. “Even though the film has shades of history, it is still an entertainer. It can neither be considered an art or bridge film," he says.

For Yashas, Raamadhanya is special, particularly because the film features him in three shades and it challenged himself to blend into the various characters. "I took time and watched Rajkumar's historical films especially the movie, in which he played the role of Kanakadasa and finalised the film. A lot of homework was done before getting into the role," he says.

The actor feels that his director has come up with a good narrative. "The plus point of the film is Darshan's voice, says Yashas.

"He is a good friend of mine, I requested him to be part of my project. He then watched the teaser and trailer, before agreeing to lend his voice. The film gets a lot of weightage with the Challenging star's coming on board,” says the actor.

The music of Raamadhanya is by Desi Mohan, while cinematography is by Danakaraju.