Home Entertainment Kannada

Jagapati Babu to play villain in Pogaru

The actor will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja in Nanda Kishore’s directorial

Published: 27th May 2018 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By lA Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Jagapti Babu, the most  sought-after villain in the south Indian industry, is no stranger to Sandalwood. The actor, who started with the Shashank directorial Bachchan starring Sudeep, was last seen in Nikhil Kumar’s Jaguar. His next is the Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore. 

The director, confirming the news, tells us that Jagapati Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist, and will face off with Dhruva Sarja in the film. This film will see another fresh and interesting combination on screen - Dhruva Sarja and Jagapati Babu. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule, which was earlier planned from May 21, has been postponed to June 15, as Dhruva wanted a little more time to work on his fitness.

The actor lost 30 kgs to play a school boy, and now needs put it back on by following a strict regime,” says the director, adding, “Jagapati will join be us in the month of July.”Ravi Shankar plays a pivotal role in the film, and the makers, meanwhile, are in the process of finalising the film’s heroine. Pogaru has Arjun Janya scoring the music, and Vaidhi as the film’s cameraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27