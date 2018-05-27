Jagapati Babu to play villain in Pogaru

lA Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Jagapti Babu, the most sought-after villain in the south Indian industry, is no stranger to Sandalwood. The actor, who started with the Shashank directorial Bachchan starring Sudeep, was last seen in Nikhil Kumar’s Jaguar. His next is the Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore.

The director, confirming the news, tells us that Jagapati Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist, and will face off with Dhruva Sarja in the film. This film will see another fresh and interesting combination on screen - Dhruva Sarja and Jagapati Babu. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule, which was earlier planned from May 21, has been postponed to June 15, as Dhruva wanted a little more time to work on his fitness.

The actor lost 30 kgs to play a school boy, and now needs put it back on by following a strict regime,” says the director, adding, “Jagapati will join be us in the month of July.”Ravi Shankar plays a pivotal role in the film, and the makers, meanwhile, are in the process of finalising the film’s heroine. Pogaru has Arjun Janya scoring the music, and Vaidhi as the film’s cameraman.