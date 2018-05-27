Home Entertainment Kannada

Kavya ‘sold’ on Prerana’s idea

Kavya Shetty, who was last seen in Samhara, was determined to wait before she signs her next project. Now, it seems as if the actor’s patience has paid off, as she gets to associate with a lady direct

Published: 27th May 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Kavya Shetty, who was last seen in Samhara, was determined to wait before she signs her next project. Now, it seems as if the actor’s patience has paid off, as she gets to associate with a lady director. Behind the megaphone will be Prerana Agarwal, who will be making her directorial debut with Sold. The documentary filmmaker has previously directed short films.  

Kavya, who started shooting for the project last Saturday, tells us what attracted to the project.  “Firstly, it’s a content driven story, which is also women-centric. More importantly, associating with a lady director was the cherry on top,” she says, adding, “Prerana is from Mumbai, but she knows Kannada as she studied at Mount Carmel College here. She has been part of a film workshop at the New York Film Academy. It’s her love for children that inspired her to take up this kind of story,” says Kavya.

The  story is told through the eyes of three characters. Kavya plays an investigative role - an observer who learns about social evils as the story unfolds. “Prerana and the team’s main goal was to create awareness on human trafficking and child labour. We hope Sold will send out that message clearly. I will have more details to reveal as the shooting progresses,” she says.Sold is produced by Deepam Kohli under Horn OK Films.

Content-driven film on human trafficking has Kavya hoping the message will be carried out loud and clear

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27