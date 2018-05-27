Home Entertainment Kannada

Sadhu Kokila insisted on lending voice for Amma I Love You  

Music director Gurukiran wants to create magic with his songs for the upcoming film Amma I Love You, which is directed by KM Chaitanya. Made under Dwarakish Pictures and produced by Yogi Dwarakish,

Published: 27th May 2018 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Music director Gurukiran wants to create magic with his songs for the upcoming film Amma I Love You, which is directed by KM Chaitanya. Made under Dwarakish Pictures and produced by Yogi Dwarakish, the film’s audio is releasing today. Speaking with City Express, Chaitanya tells us that Amma I Love You is a musical, and Gurukiran has done a great job with it.”

According to Chaitanya, one of the highlights of the film is Sadhu Kokila and Sunil Kashyap lending their voices for songs scored by Gurukiran. “We had recorded one of the songs with a known singer. But when Sadhu Kokila heard the track, he called up our producer Yogi and insisted he lend his voice for the song, as the comedian actor/music director felt it was one of Gurukiran’s best compositions.

He came to the studio and recorded the song at midnight, along with Sunil Kashyap. This song is special because it is sung by two music directors, for another music director,” says Chaitanya, adding that the song is multi-layered and multi-textured. The film has has four tracks altogether, and in various genres.” 
Amma nanna ee janma ninna varadanavamma song, which is extremely emotional, has lyrics written by Dr Nagendra Prasad. Another track written by him is sung by  Mahalakshmi Iyer and Santhosh Venky - a fusion track. We also have a patho number, the composition of which is quite new for today. Folk song Ethutharo, which has philosophical lyrics, is written by Ghouse Peer,” says Chaitanya.

“The background score of Amma I Love You is an instrumental medley of chorus, Sarangi and the Sitar. So much so that the producer felt that they should go for Dolby Atmos to fully appreciate the beauty of Amma I Love You,” he says. The film, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Nishvika Naidu, has Sitara playing the mother’s role, who is said to be the film’s soul. The film is with the censor department now, and is likely to release by mid June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27