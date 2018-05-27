Sadhu Kokila insisted on lending voice for Amma I Love You  

By Express News Service

Music director Gurukiran wants to create magic with his songs for the upcoming film Amma I Love You, which is directed by KM Chaitanya. Made under Dwarakish Pictures and produced by Yogi Dwarakish, the film’s audio is releasing today. Speaking with City Express, Chaitanya tells us that Amma I Love You is a musical, and Gurukiran has done a great job with it.”

According to Chaitanya, one of the highlights of the film is Sadhu Kokila and Sunil Kashyap lending their voices for songs scored by Gurukiran. “We had recorded one of the songs with a known singer. But when Sadhu Kokila heard the track, he called up our producer Yogi and insisted he lend his voice for the song, as the comedian actor/music director felt it was one of Gurukiran’s best compositions.

He came to the studio and recorded the song at midnight, along with Sunil Kashyap. This song is special because it is sung by two music directors, for another music director,” says Chaitanya, adding that the song is multi-layered and multi-textured. The film has has four tracks altogether, and in various genres.”

Amma nanna ee janma ninna varadanavamma song, which is extremely emotional, has lyrics written by Dr Nagendra Prasad. Another track written by him is sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Santhosh Venky - a fusion track. We also have a patho number, the composition of which is quite new for today. Folk song Ethutharo, which has philosophical lyrics, is written by Ghouse Peer,” says Chaitanya.

“The background score of Amma I Love You is an instrumental medley of chorus, Sarangi and the Sitar. So much so that the producer felt that they should go for Dolby Atmos to fully appreciate the beauty of Amma I Love You,” he says. The film, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Nishvika Naidu, has Sitara playing the mother’s role, who is said to be the film’s soul. The film is with the censor department now, and is likely to release by mid June.