What is the title of actor Sharan's next?

Keeping with the first installment, of Sharan’s last film Victory, the team has decided to go with two victory signs, which will represent the title. 

While Raambo 2 doing is well at the box office, actor Sharan’s next film, directed by Hari Santhosh, is now in the last leg of shooting.  The team has also decided on the film’s title. Keeping with the first installment, of Sharan’s last film Victory, the team has decided to go with two victory signs, which will represent the title. Hit film Victory released in 2013, and was responsible for taking Sharan’s career forward.

The track, Khali Quarter, composed by Arjun Janya, remains a chartbuster till date. According to the makers, the sequel promises to have double the entertainment. Along with Sharan, the film features Asmita Sood as the heroine, who has been taken forward from the first part. Along with the leads, Ravi Shankar is seen in a pivotal role along with Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast. 

Sharan, who was juggling between Raambo 2 promotions and shooting for the Victory sequel, is in the final stages of shooting now. The team plans to shoot the song sequences from July onwards, and two tracks will be shot abroad. Santhosh, who is still basking in the success of Kaaleej Kumar, is happy with the way this sequel has shaped up. The film, produced by Tarun Shivappa, is written by Tharun Sudhir, and has music by Arjun Janya and Guru Prashanth Rai as the film’s cameraman.

