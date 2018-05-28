Likith Shetty to depict Alien Hand Syndrome in next 

By Express News Service

After having caught the attention of the public with their creative poster, the makers of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, are getting set to release their trailer today. Here, they will introduce the characters, especially the lead, Likith Shetty, who plays the role of a cartoonist.The concept of the film, directed by Arjun Kumar S, is based on the Alien Hand Syndrome.

“Kara means ‘hand’ in Kannada, which is indicated in our title Sankashta Kara Ganapathi. Basically, Ganapathi (Likith’s character) suffers from a condition where he experiences his limbs acting on his own, without control over the actions. Our hero, who is a cartoonist, hands play a very important role in his life. How the actor gets into trouble with his left hand in his personal and professional life and how its affect the people around him will be shown in the 2.42 second trailer,” he explains.

The trailer is being released on PRK audio, who have bought the music rights of the film. “We will follow this with the grand audio launch planned for June 10,” he says. The female lead in the film is played by Shruthi Goradia while Achyuth Kumar, Manjunath Hegde, Rekha Sagar are among the other in the cast. Sankashta Kara Ganapathi has music by Rithwik Muralidhar and cinematography by Udayleela.