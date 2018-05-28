'Look' out for Hariprriya in 'D/o Parvthamma'

lA Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It seems like actor Hariprriya has things going her way. For her 25th film, D/o Parvthamma, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that she gets everything right for her character. Having completed the first schedule that went on for 15 days, the makers have finally revealed her look from the film.

Hariprriya plays the role of an investigative officer (Vaidehi), along with actor Sumalatha who plays her on-screen mother. Hariprriya will pull off two shades in the film --an officer’s look and that of a young college girl. “We are yet to shoot the college portions. The costume has specially designed by director Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragati Shetty. She has a keen sense of design and colours, and I wanted to associate with her for this film, too. There are a few inputs from my end. Both of us discussed the kind of costumes that would suit to this role, “ Hariprriya tells City Express.

The second schedule for the film,directed by J Shankar, will start today. The story is said to be based on a real-life incident which took place in 2017. Apart from Hariprriya and Sumalatha, the cast of the film includes Prabhu, who plays a key role. Four producers are coming together to invest in D/o Parthamma.

The film’s music is composed by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography is by Arul K Somasundaram.