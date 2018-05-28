Home Entertainment Kannada

 ‘Look’ out for Vaidehi

 D/o Parvathamma will see Hariprriya don an investigative officer’s hat, while Sumalatha will play her screen mother. The film’s second schedule starts today

Published: 28th May 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

By lA Sharadhaa
Express News Service

t seems like actor Hariprriya has things going her way. For her 25th film, D/o Parvthamma, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that she gets everything right for her character. Having completed the first schedule that went on for 15 days, the makers have finally revealed her look from the film.
Hariprriya plays the role of an investigative officer (Vaidehi), along with actor Sumalatha who plays her on-screen mother. 

Hariprriya will pull off two shades in the film --an officer’s look and that of a young college girl. “We are yet to shoot the college portions. The costume has specially designed by director Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragati Shetty. She has a keen sense of design and colours, and I wanted to associate with her for this film, too. There are a few inputs from my end. Both of us discussed the kind of costumes that would suit to this role, “ Hariprriya tells City Express.

The second schedule for the film,directed by J Shankar, will start today.
The story is said to be based on a real-life incident which took place in 2017. Apart from Hariprriya and Sumalatha, the cast of the film includes Prabhu, who plays a key role. Four producers are coming together to invest in D/o Parthamma.  The film’s music is composed by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography is by Arul K Somasundaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao