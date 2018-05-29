Ganesh up for horror-comedy challenge

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It seems like Sandalwood’s romantic hero is in a mood to surprise his audience as he has signed up for brand new film which that is attempting the horror-comic genre. Ganesh, who has made people laugh with his impeccable sense of comic timing, is all up for this challenge in director, Naganna’s film.

The comic-horror movie has many firsts, including a fresh pair of director and actor. Our sources tell us that the ‘horror genre blends with comedy and will include Ganesh’s signature style of entertainment.’ Prep work for the film has been going on without much hullabaloo. All going well, the film’s shoot will kick start from either mid-June or the end of the month. However, an official confirmation on this will be made soon, during which producer and cast details will also be let out.

According to earlier reports, Ganesh has another film lined up with director Vijay Nagendra. He plans to start shooting for the film, produced by HLN Raj , after completing his comic-horror flick.

Naganna, currently pre-occupied with the post-production of Munirathna’s Kurukshetra, and the Chamak actor are equally excited about their next project. But, we’ll have wait and watch to see how his fans react to this experiment.