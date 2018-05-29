Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh up for horror-comedy challenge

In a film directed by Naganna, the actor will be attempting this new genre; project goes on floors from
mid-June

Published: 29th May 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It seems like Sandalwood’s romantic hero is in a mood to surprise his audience as he has signed up for brand new film which that is attempting the horror-comic genre. Ganesh, who has made people laugh with his impeccable sense of comic timing, is all up for this challenge in director, Naganna’s film.

The comic-horror movie has many firsts, including a fresh pair of director and actor. Our sources tell us that the ‘horror genre blends with comedy and will include Ganesh’s signature style of entertainment.’ Prep work for the film has been going on without much hullabaloo. All going well, the film’s shoot will kick start from either mid-June or the end of the month. However, an official confirmation on this will be made soon, during which producer and cast details will also be let out.

According to earlier reports, Ganesh has another film lined up with director Vijay Nagendra. He plans to start shooting for the film, produced by HLN Raj ,  after completing his comic-horror flick.
Naganna, currently pre-occupied with the post-production of Munirathna’s Kurukshetra, and the Chamak actor are equally excited about their next project. But, we’ll have wait and watch to see how his fans react to this experiment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners