The Ravichandran interview: 'My films are not just about making money'

lA Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

At 56, Ravichandran manages to charm his fans just as easily as he has been doing for years now. But with experience, Ravichandran now feels that he wants to add a touch of class for his mass-appealing films. The filmmaker, who is synonyms with the ‘crazy’ tag, has recently been trying to change that by including a touch of class to his work and title. And it is quite evident with his latest outings, both in directorial projects (Ekangi to Rajendra Ponappa) and acting assignments (Drishya, or the recent Guru Deshpande’s Paddehuli).

“Ravichandran, the filmmaker started with commercially-appealing mass subjects. My attempt to class started with Ekangi. This trend will change again with Rajendra Ponappa, a film that has a class and mass appeal, in addition to it being meant for a family audience. While masses look for a good entertainer, I also want to cater to the class audience looking for a takeaway from my films. But what will please me immensely is when families come together to watch my film,” says the actor, who is currently focusing on socially-relevant subjects.

The young-at-heart actor who celebrates his birthday today says that but for his fans, he wouldn’t have and would’ve instead preferred celebrating the release of a film over his birthday. “After 50, everyone becomes 51, 52, 53, but after 50, I have started becoming 1, 2 and 3. I have removed the 5, “ says Ravichandran with a laugh. He adds: “Even though my body might be ageing and may not cooperate the way it used to, I still push myself and work hard. So, I never feel old. At least in my way of thinking, I feel young.”

‘I am a responsible filmmaker’

Time and again, Ravichandran, has been able to gauge the pulse of the audience, and has consistently been working on catering to their changing needs. With age and experience on his side, the audience have been looking up to him for new-age subjects.

Is the demand for variety challenging ? “Commercial entertainment was at an all-time peak in the 90s, and all my films have tickled them in every angle, their brains, their hearts and their bodies. Audiences are so used to my style. So suddenly if they find me doing anything else, they feel like they’re not watching Ravichandran on screen. Having said that, I’m also trying to change them. Otherwise, how can I experiment? I hope my audience share my enthusiasm in trying something new,” he says.

Having breathed films 24/7 for the last 36 years, Ravichandran would embrace the silver screen any day. He admits that he wasn’t academically bright and was not a good student. Even with no degree attached to his name, Ravichandran feels that he doesn’t need one-- the film industry has been the best teacher. “My education started with the experience I got in doing only films. The people around me have taught me enough lessons - good, bad and ugly. And I have survived. It’s that white screen that given me name and fame. Which is why I respect that screen over anything else. I would’ve been nothing without it,” says the artiste, who is keen to be known as a responsible filmmaker and one who has been honest to the screen.

With two-and-half hours of entertainment, he aims to ‘wake up the audience’ with impactful messages. “That’s an additional responsibility that I have taken up. My films are not just about making money,” he says. Ups and downs are part of life, and Ravichandran has had a fair share of them. He’s taken them in the right spirit which he says has kept him in good stead. “God has favoured me many times, but has also given me some tough times. But I’ve always looked at those as times for me to understand what it is. I’ve taken them with a positive attitude. I believe that if he’s put me through it something, then he is only testing my ability,” he says.

Ravichandran is an all-rounder when it comes to films, and refuses to choose one department or aspect over the other. “I’ve always liked working in every departments of the film industry - writing, directing, producing, music. In the beginning, I wasn’t very familiar with Kannada slang, but over the years, my language has improved and so has my writing. I consider every stage as a learning process,” says Ravichandran, adding, “But acting has given me my bread and butter. When I was in financial trouble, acting saved me. Even though I’ve had my shares of issues while acting, I cannot forget that the cash inflow from those assignments have helped in my directorial projects,” he signs off.

I want to take charge of my sons’ career

”I want to take charge of my children’s-- Manoranjan and Vikram’s career, once I complete my directorial, Rajendra Ponnappa. Right now, I’m letting them figure out matters themselves and allowing them to learn their lessons. If I involve myself even a bit now, they might later not turn out to be fully responsible. I want them to take the hits and flops that will come their way in their stride. But, at the same time, I would definitely want to take charge of them and mould their careers. I’m with them whenever they need me.”