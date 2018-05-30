Kannada film director Santosh Shetty Kateel dies at Erami waterfalls

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A Kannada film director met a watery grave at Erami waterfalls near Ujire in Belthangady taluk near here on Wednesday. Santosh Shetty Kateel, who had directed the film 'Kanasu Kannu Teredada' which was released in 2016 was doing photo shoot along with four others. At around 8.30 am, he slipped and fell into the waters as a result of which he died instantly. The flow into the falls was said to be high following heavy rains the region on Tuesday. Fire and emergency personnel fished out Shetty's body. Belthangady police have registered a case.