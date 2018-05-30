Nikhil Kumar back in action

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

As the political drama is dying down, Nikhil Kumar, son of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, is back on sets. The actor had taken a break to help his father with his political campaigns. "Now that I’m done with the responsibility of election work, I’m back on sets,”says Nikhil, who is currently on the sets of A Harsha's upcoming directorial Seetharama Kalayana.

The actor is working on a fight sequence, that has been choreographed by famous stunt brothers Ram-Lakshman. He resumed shooting on Tuesday and over the next 10 days he will delve into some major stunts. "Seetharama Kalyana is a family entertainer which is also action-packed. Each fight sequence has been been created with a different concept. Currently, I am shooting at a site, which is under construction in Bengaluru.The follow-up fight sequence will be an interesting episode, not only because it is the opening fight of the film, but also because it will be a traditional mud fight that will be shot in Melkote. I am then left with two more fight sequences, which are placed at the interval block and at the climax. Each stunt sequence is being shot for 10 days," he says.

Now, the actor is keen on going ahead with the shoot at a brisk pace. "Almost half the film is complete, the rest of the portions will be complete within a 55-day schedule. We’ll then get into post-production and target a good release date for this year," says an ambitious Nikhil.

Meanwhile, he’s also in the process of going through various scripts, and only hints that Seetharama Kalyana will be followed by another project shortly.

Seetharama Kalyana made under Channambika Productions has Rachita Ram in the female lead, and has an ensemble cast featuring senior actors including Sharat Kumar, Madhoo among others. The film’s cinematography is by J Swamy.