Troll turns inspiration for Sharan 'Victory' sequel

Just a day of the release of Victory Sequel, Sharan recalls how the 2013-released prequel turned out to be a game changer. Even though his 100th film Rambo was a blockbuster, in Sharan’s own words, Victory was crucial in deciding whether he would continue as a hero. “Rambo was the first time I played a hero’s role. It was a test to see if I would continue doing such roles. I remember the pressure I was under when I did Victory. Now, with the sequel which is coming out after 5 years, I still feel the same I did back then,” he says.

Inspiration can come from any corner, Sharan believes as he points out that writer and creative head of Victory sequel Tharun Sudhir was inspired by a troll. “The person had questioned when the makers of Baahubali revealed why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the makers of Victory are still coming up with an answer to a certain character - my chikkamma and Tabla Nani’s wife, who covers herself with her saree pallu throughout the film. Audience were inquisitive about this lady. This was Tharun’s inspiration to write the story.

It’s rare that actors have back-to-back sequels, which Sharan says is a sheer coincidence. “Both Rambo and Victory have sequels, but nothing was planned,” he says. Sharan gives us a disclaimer ahead of the film’s release: It’s a totally entertainer. But don’t go looking for logic. “There is no social or moral issue. This is a continuation of part one and its sequel begins where part one ended. This is a sequel where all the character too remain the same,” he says.

Film with director Suni in the offing

After the release of Victory sequel, Sharan will complete shoot for Yoganand Muddanna’s upcoming project, tentatively titled as Adhyaksha in America. “My priority at present is completing shoot for Yoganand’s film, which has been long pending. I have a huge chunk to shoot, so this will be my focus. Meanwhile, there are a few projects that are in the discussion stage and we’re looking at how to take them forward,” he says.

Meanwhile, word has it that Sharan and director Suni of Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story, Operation Alamelamma and Chamak fame will be associating together for a film. “Yes, Suni and I have been in discussions. He has some interesting ideas, which he has been discussing with me. We will turn into reality soon. I can officially talk about it once we have a bound script in hand,” Sharan says.