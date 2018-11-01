Home Entertainment Kannada

Troll turns inspiration for Sharan 'Victory' sequel

Just a day of the release of Victory Sequel, Sharan recalls how the 2013-released prequel turned out to be a game changer.

Published: 01st November 2018 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

Just a day of the release of Victory Sequel, Sharan recalls how the 2013-released prequel turned out to be a game changer. Even though his 100th film Rambo was a blockbuster, in Sharan’s own words, Victory was crucial in deciding whether he would continue as a hero. “Rambo was the first time I played a hero’s role. It was a test to see if I would continue doing such roles. I remember the pressure I was under when I did Victory.  Now, with the sequel which is coming out after 5 years, I still feel the same I did back then,” he says. 

Inspiration can come from any corner, Sharan believes as he points out that writer and creative head of Victory sequel Tharun Sudhir was inspired by a troll. “The person had questioned when the makers of Baahubali revealed why Kattappa killed Baahubali, the makers of Victory are still coming up with an answer to a certain character - my chikkamma and Tabla Nani’s wife, who covers herself with her saree pallu throughout the film. Audience were inquisitive about this lady. This was Tharun’s inspiration to write the story. 

It’s rare that actors have back-to-back sequels, which Sharan says is a sheer coincidence. “Both Rambo and Victory have sequels, but nothing was planned,” he says.  Sharan gives us a disclaimer ahead of the film’s release: It’s a totally entertainer. But don’t go looking for logic. “There is no social or moral issue. This is a continuation of part one and its sequel begins where part one ended. This is a sequel where all the character too remain the same,” he says.

Film with director Suni in the offing

After the release of Victory sequel, Sharan will complete shoot for Yoganand Muddanna’s upcoming project, tentatively titled as Adhyaksha in America.  “My priority at present is completing shoot for Yoganand’s film, which has been long pending. I have a huge chunk to shoot, so this will be my focus. Meanwhile, there are a few projects that are in the discussion stage and we’re looking at how to take them forward,” he says.

Meanwhile, word has it that Sharan and director Suni of Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story, Operation Alamelamma and Chamak fame will be associating together for a film. “Yes, Suni and I have been in discussions. He has some interesting ideas, which he has been discussing with me. We will turn into reality soon. I can officially talk about it once we have a bound script in hand,” Sharan says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Victory Sharan Rambo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp