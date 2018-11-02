Home Entertainment Kannada

#Metoo movement: Interim relief to Arjun Sarja, HC asks Cubbon Park police not to arrest him

The Karnataka High Court on Friday passed an interim order directing the Cubbon Park police not to arrest multilingual actor Arjun Sarja in relation to a case registered by actress Sruthi Hariharan. 

Arjun Sarja (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday passed an interim order directing the Cubbon Park police not to arrest multilingual actor Arjun Sarja in relation to a case registered by actress Sruthi Hariharan. 

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed this order after hearing the petition filed by Arjun Sarja seeking to quash the FIR registered by Cubbon Park police on the charges of sexual harassment based on the complaint filed by Sruthi Hariharan. 

During the hearing, senior counsel B V Acharya, representing Sarja, argued that Sruthi had filed the complaint as a counter to the defamation case registered by Arjun Sarja after she made allegations as part of the #MeToo movement. 

He also argued that Sruthi did this to gain popularity by making allegations against Sarja who has maintained a clean image in the film industry as well as in public. 

After hearing the arguments of Sarja’s counsel, the court asked police not to arrest Sarja and said that investigation may continue, as the case was registered three years after the incident.

