Upendra gives nod to 'three dimensional' story by newcomer

Even as he has his hands full, Upendra has just said ‘yes’ to his next project.

Even as he has his hands full, Upendra has just said ‘yes’ to his next project. And this time, the politician-actor-director, has agreed to work with a newbie director Maurya DN. The yet-to-be titled film will be made under Crystal Park Cinema and produced by TR Chandrashekar. 

Interestingly, the first-time director is working on a commercial entertainer that blends in philosophy. The film, we hear, is going to be a three dimensional subject that blends with philosophy. “As director or actor, Upendra has always been part of unique subjects. The philosophical bit, which is a miniscule portion, can only be delivered by an actor like Upendra,” says the director about the film that will go on floors from next month even as the cast is still to be finalised.

Apparently, when Maurya started work on the subject one-and-a-half-years ago, he wrote it out with Uppi in mind. “I initially pitched the subject to the producer, whom I told that the story was tailormade for Uppi. When I narrated it to the actor, he seemed impressed and give a green signal after a few rounds of discussion,” he says.

 Having grown up watching Upendra’s films, Maurya has looked upto the Real Star as an inspiration. So, directing a film with his role model is nothing short of a dream come true. But Maurya says that even narrating a script to Upendra, who has been a technician and actor himself, was a challenge. “I did my homework before I gave the final reading.

He liked the fact that I had details in my subject,” he says. Currently, Upendra  is awaiting the release of Home Minister, while his project I Love You with R Chandru is on floors. He also recently signed a project with director Shashank, which will start only in March next year.   

