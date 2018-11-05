Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada girl Riyaa Ranvika to make tinsel town debut

Another fresh face makes her entry to tinsel town.

05th November 2018

By Express News Service

Another fresh face makes her entry to tinsel town. The latest entrant is Likitha Billal, better known by her new screen name, Riyaa Ranvika, who will make her debut with Nam Hudugru Kathe. She stars opposite Niranjan in HB Siddhu’s directorial. In fact, he has also written the story and dialogues for the film.

With the support of her parents, the engineering graduate shifted from Mysuru to Bengaluru just to chase her passion.”As a child, I used to do role plays in front of the mirror,” she recalls fondly. She adds, “Before turning actor, I wanted to hone my skills for which I took up a three-month course at Tent Cinema run by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar.”

As a new comer, what are her expectations from the industry? “Whatever may be the scenario today, I’m only focussing on my work. If you are dedicated, I guess everything else falls in place. Basically, they say, that a godfather is necessary to be in this industry, which I don’t totally agree with. I more believe that only hard work can take you places. Otherwise you don’t last in any profession,” she says.

After having read many scripts, Riyaa chose Nam Hudugru Kathe as her debut, because she felt that director Siddhu’s family drama, which blends in love would give her a foothold into the industry. “I also liked the transition my character goes through, from an innocent girl to a matured woman,” she says,
Nam Hugdru Kathe’s music is by Abhiman Roy and cinematography by Surya S Kiran. The shoot will kickstart in Bengaluru, after which they will travel to Mangaluru, Mandya, Mysuru and Dharmastala.

Like Ramya’s style; Radhika Pandit my role model

Who is the debutante’s inspiration? She’s quick with not one response but two. “I like Ramya for her looks, and the way she carries herself on screen. The second is Radhika Pandit, who has set an example in the industry with her work,” she says.

