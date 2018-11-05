Radhika Chetan to don advocate’s coat

By Express News Service

Director Akash Srivatsa, who is associating with actor Ramesh Aravind for a psychological thriller has brought on board Radhika Chetan who will play the female lead. With Ramesh playing the role of an ACP rank official, this yet-to-be titled film will have the Rangitaranga actor in the role of an advocate. She also plays wife to the lead hero. The director who is still looking for an apt title, had in his earlier interview mentioned that the film will see two strong women characters. Search for the second heroine is still on. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast will be finalised as the makers plan to go on floors from mid-November. The story of the film is written by Akash and Abhijit YR, while music is by Judah Sandy.