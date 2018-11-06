Puneeth Rajkumar - Tamannaah jodi in Yuva Ratna?

CE Features By

Express News Service

While the title of Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming directorial was much awaited, the news that is creating the next stir is the heroine of the film. Yuva Ratna, which stars Puneeth Rajkumar is now the next hot topic of discussion among fraternity and fans. While a couple of names, mostly those of south Indian heroines, have been doing the rounds, the actor who is likely to bag the role is Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The makers have been scouting for a heroine, and we’re told that Tamannaah fits the requirements of the character sketched by Santhosh himself. Rumours are also rife that the production house, Hombale Films, and director are in discussions with Tamannaah. The latter was previously associated with the production house for magnum opus KGF, and had done a special song with Yash.

Interestingly, the versatile actor has worked together with Puneeth for an ad, and since then cinegoers have been looking forward to see them in a film.In fact, on previous occasions, Tamannaah has expressed her interest in working with Puneeth, provided she gets a good script. Tamannaah made her debut in Kannada with a special song in Jaguar.

The title and poster released on November 1 and also introduced Puneeth’s character in the film. The Power Star will be seen playing the role of college-goer in Yuva Ratna. With music by V Hariskrishna, the makers plan to take on floors in December.