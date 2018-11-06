Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar - Tamannaah jodi in Yuva Ratna?

Rumours are also rife that the production house, Hombale Films, and director are in discussions with Tamannaah.

Published: 06th November 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo | Facebook)

By CE Features
Express News Service

While the title of Santhosh Ananddram’s upcoming directorial was much awaited, the news that is creating the next stir is the heroine of the film. Yuva Ratna, which stars Puneeth Rajkumar is now the next hot topic of discussion among fraternity and fans. While a couple of names, mostly those of south Indian heroines, have been doing the rounds, the actor who is likely to bag the role is Tamannaah Bhatia. 

Tamannaah Bhatia

The makers have been scouting for a heroine, and we’re told that Tamannaah fits the requirements of the character sketched by Santhosh himself. Rumours are also rife that the production house, Hombale Films, and director are in discussions with Tamannaah. The latter was previously associated with the production house for magnum opus KGF, and had done a special song with Yash. 

Interestingly, the versatile actor has worked together with Puneeth for an ad, and since then cinegoers have been looking forward to see them in a film.In fact, on previous occasions, Tamannaah has expressed her interest in working with Puneeth, provided she gets a good script. Tamannaah made her debut in Kannada with a special song in Jaguar. 

 The title and poster released on November 1 and also introduced  Puneeth’s character in the film. The Power Star will be seen playing the role of college-goer in Yuva Ratna. With music by V Hariskrishna, the makers plan to take on floors in December. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuva Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar Tamannaah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp