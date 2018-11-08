Home Entertainment Kannada

'Costly, unique' sets for Natasarvabhouma's intro song

It’s going only Puneeth who will be flaunting the steps, and joining along with him will be a few dancers.

By A Sharadhaa
We all are aware of  Puneeth Rajkumar’s impeccable dance moves. And now the makers of Natasarvabhouma are making sure to treat the audience  who crave to watch the Power Star shake a leg in style. An extraordinary introduction song is planned by the makers, the shoot will start from November 12 for 6 days. According to director Pavan Wadeyar, who has written the lyrics, that has brilliant composition by music director, D Imman, this is going to be one of the costliest introduction song to be made, and fist of its kind in Kannada industry. “While this particular song, which lyrics goes like.. Natasarvabhouma, he is King of the cinema will be a cracker, as one gets to see stylish dance moves of Puneeth,  four special and costly and unique sets is getting erected for the track and at different locations in Bengaluru. With dance master, Bhushan choreographing the song and costumes designed by Yogi, we are getting ready to go with a different pattern and style in terms of the steps too. It’s going only Puneeth who will be flaunting the steps, and joining along with him will be a few dancers.

Makers eyeing December release

Natasarvabhouma, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, is creating a buzz for all the right reasons. The commercial entertainer features Puneeth as a journalist, and also features Anupama Parameswaran and Rachita Ram in the female leads. With the film well on track, the latest is that producer Rockline Venkatesh is looking to release the film in December. However, the exact date is yet to be decided, which will determine whether it might lead to a box office clash.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to wrap up a pending song sequel shoot by November 18.  Post-production work is going on in full swing, and according to the directorial department, they are done with the first half of the film, including graphics work, with the background score and rerecording is being done simultaneously. Work on the second half of the film will begin soon, and will start after Deepavali.Puneeth’s last film was

Anjani Putra, which was released on December 21, 2017. So it’s going to be a year since we watched a movie starring the Power Star. If Natavasarvabhouma is set to release as per schedule, it will be a treat for Puneeth fans. An official announcement regarding the film’s release, as well as other details, is awaited.

Puneeth Rajkumar Natasarvabhouma

