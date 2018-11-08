'Paarane', film on identity crisis, first Kodava movie to debut in festivals

Home Entertainment Kannada

Paarane will be the first ever Kodava language film to compete in international film festivals.

By Express News Service

Kodava’s movie Paarane’s first look poster and teaser will be released by the director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, of Sexy Durga fame, today. This is yet another film that digs into identity crisis in the border area of Karnataka and Kerala. It is an experimental film by Shreelesh S Nair, who is a Keralite currently residing in Bengaluru.

Interestingly the film is made in Kodava, a language which is rarely explored.

The film is titled after a village named Paarane located in Kodagu, and the story is based on the struggles of existence and identity faced by the people,” says the debutant. “Paarane explores the land and culture of the region, and has people revolting against the invaders who try to encroach on their native land to safeguard their motherland. This is the theme of my story,” explains Shreelesh.

Interestingly, this film is made with a shoestring budget of Rs 3.5 lakh and has non actors in its cast. The cinema was shot without a written script. “We considered the actors from the same village Paarane, and filmed around Coorg district, which has sync sound and mise en scene,” says the director.

Director is thrilled to know that Paraane has been nominated for a couple of festivals. “A Kodava langauge film making it to film festivals, which is first time in India, has definitely excited the team. It has been nominated at Indonesia Film Festival and a small festival to be held in Berlin,” he mentions.

