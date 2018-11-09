Shanvi Srivastava, the third heroine on board for 'Geetha' 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The makers of Geetha, which marks the directorial debut of Vijay Nagendra and stars Ganesh in the lead has confirmed roping in three heroines for the film.

While two Malayalam actors, Parvathy Arun and Prayaga Martin were already on board, Shanvi Srivastava has been confirmed to play the third heroine.

The Masterpiece lady, who is currently working with Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srimannarayana, will be working with the Golden Star for the second time. She was associated with the actor for Sundaranga Jaana, a film directed by Ramesh Aravind.

In Geetha, produced under Golden Movies in association with Syed Salaam, Shanvi will be playing a major role. The details of the character will be revealed by the makers once they make an official announcement. Meanwhile, Shanvi is juggling between the sets of Om Prakash Rao's multi-starrer Ravi Chandra, and Rakshit's film, directed by Sachin.

The makers plan to kick start shoot from the first week of December before which, they plans to finalise the rest of the cast.

Geetha gets a perfect muhurath

With the title reviving Shankar Nag's 1981 film, Geetha, the Ganesh-starrer had its muhurath on November 9, which was the legend’s birthday. With a simple pooja, director Santhosh Ananddram, who has given his magical touch to the film’s script written by Vijay Nagendra, clapped the clapperboard while producer Vijay Kiragandur switched on the camera for Ganesh's first shot.

The Golden star, a huge fan of Shankar Nag, is believed to bring back a few traits of the actor's legacy through his character. Geetha will have music by V Harikirshna and cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli.