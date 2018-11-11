Hamsalekha to discover a new face for Shakuntale

By Express News Service

Film is touted to be made in Kannada and Hindi; musician turned director says it is going to be the first Indian fairy tale cinema which consists of big star cast from across India but the lead heroine will be a newbie

Well-known musician Hamsalekha is now juggling as a director too. Known as Nadha Brahma to the Kannada industry, he has taken the directorial responsibility of helming his favourite project, Shakuntale, the film which has been in talks for quite sometime in the industry. Taking a break from the music reality show, Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa, the musician and director has started working on his mega project, which is being touted to be made in Kannada and Hindi.

Confirming this with City Express, Hamsalekha says that this is going to be the first Indian fairy tale cinema. “My film Shakuntale will be known for its music and graphics, which have been given a lot of importance,” says the director. He adds that the graphics will appear in a poetic way and it is going to be a different kind of a film directed by him. “These two elements - graphics and music - have been pending since two months. Since I have many technicians coming together, I have to get the work completed in the next few weeks. Only after I complete the graphics of the film, which will take one and a half months, I can start shooting with actors,” he says.

Shakuntale as a film has generated interest of a different kind, since the time Hamsalekha announced the project. It has raised curiosity as to who will be play the titular role. Ask Hamsalekha who will be seen on screen in this fairy tale, and he says he only plans to disclose the details about the heroine, on either December 9 or 12. Though they were names such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Anushka Shetty doing the rounds, the director hints at bringing in a newcomer. “The star cast of Shakuntale will consist all big stars of India, but the lead actress will be a fresh face,” he signs off.