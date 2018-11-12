'Bhajarangi' Loki to play antagonist in Radhika Kumaraswamy's 'Damayanti'

CE Features By

Express News Service

Damayanti starring Radhika Kumaraswamy has got actor Loki on board. The actor of Bhajarangi fame will play the antagonist and will be seen in a face off with Radhika, who is playing the titular role. CE has the first look of Loki in the film directed and produced by Navarasan. Interestingly, Damayanti will not have any lead hero. This horror comedy has only Radhika in the protagonist role.

Damayanti will also feature GK Reddy, Vishal’s father in a pivotal role, who plays father to Radhika. The period drama set in 80s will have Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Kempegowda, Pavan, Vijay Chendoor and Karthik in supporting roles.

The makers, who have started shooting for Damayanti, plans to shoot Radhika’s portions from November 20. Meanwhile, a titular teaser will be released today, on Radhika Kumaraswamy’s birthday. Damayanti has DOP by PKH Dass and music by Ganesh Narayan. The film editor is Mahesh S.