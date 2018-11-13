KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda in demand

By Express News Service

The release of the KGF trailer and the way it has been welcomed universally has impressed celebrities and important members of the film fraternity across the country. With the trailer itself crossing million of views, the Yash starrer has been a hot topic of discussion with people talking about the filming, the actor, director and even the production quality. However, the cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda seems to have attracted the most praise. Bhuvan’s phone has been buzzing non-stop with calls from various filmmakers from South India as well as Bollywood. However, the cinematogrpaher wants to wait for the movie to release next month before he announces his next move.

“I am happy that my work is recognised across other languages. But I want to wait for KGF to release before I make my next move,” he says. The actor, started as a DOP with Ugramm and KGF sees him collaborating with director Prashanth Neel for the second time. The film, made in Kannada will also see its release in Tamil, Telugu,Malayalam and Hindi.