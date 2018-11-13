Thayige Thakka Maga is a result of respecting my mother: Ajay Rao

By Express News Service

Ajay Rao has not one but many reasons to cheer when it comes to Thayige Thakka Maga, which releases this week. Firstly, for his 25th film, the actor is associating with director Shashank for the third time. The film, which is based on the bond between a mother and son, has Sumalatha playing Ajay’s onscreen mother, with Ashika Ranganath in the female lead. “To top it all, this is an action film, in which I had the opportunity to showcase my karate skills - something I have been into since I was young. All these special elements in the film has made it special for me,” says Ajay.

The film has been relatable for Ajay, he says, starting from the very title. “I have so much respect for my mother, I consider her my God. So it’s a blessing that the film has this title. Shashank, who knows me off screen as well, has seen my rapport with my mother, and made sure that I carry forward that same persona on screen as well. Another interesting aspect is Sumalatha playing my mother on screen. She played a similar role in my first film, and now we have come together again,” says Ajay, who adds that Sumalatha’s role in the film is such that she considers the whole of society as her child. “The film has an emotional quotient, but no patho feeling.”

Thayige.. has been given an ‘A’ certificate. “The certificate has been the biggest surprise factor, something I never expected. The board’s judgement was that film’s climax had bloodshed and looked brutal visually. To be honest, before the film was screened in front of the board, I watched it with my family. They felt that the scenes were made very intelligently. We expected the Censor Board to appreciate them too, but they handed us an ‘A’ certificate instead,” he says.

Very few director-actor combinations work, so what is the rapport like between Ajay and Shashank, we ask. “Initially, this film was supposed to be directed by someone else, but for some reason, two directors cancelled and Shashank, who is also producing the film, came on board. I felt happy when he took over because the role I play required someone who understood me well. Shashank knows my personal life as well as professional calibre. With Krishna Love Story and Krishna Leela, and now during this journey, we have understood each other well. This film has taken us both to the next level,” says Ajay.

The actor, who plays Mohandas in Thayigge Thakka Magga, also transformed himself someone suited to love stories to an action hero. Ajay admits that it was the director who made it possible. “It would have been difficult for me to explain to any other director my interest in doing an action film. Since Shashank also knew that I am good in karate, he made sure to blend in to my character and the story,” he says.

On being asked why he chose to shift to action for his 25th film, Ajay says, “I wanted to be a complete hero. I’m good with romance, and now, I can prove myself as an action hero too. It’s high time the audience saw me bashing up the baddies.”

After 15 years and 25 films, Ajay feels he has done an average number of films. “I did slow down in between because only working for money was not satisfying. I started being more honest with myself,” says the actor, who signs off saying, “Twenty five films, and the journey has just begun. I crave for better things now. I have to start planning for my 5oth now, which will happen when I do my 26th.”