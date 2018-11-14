Home Entertainment Kannada

Raju James Bond will head to London on November 17

The team of Raju James Bond starring Gurunandan will fly to London on November 17.

Published: 14th November 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

Gurunandan

The team of Raju James Bond starring Gurunandan will fly to London on November 17. The team has completed shooting a few portions of the film in Bengaluru. Joing the lead hero will be the director Deepak Madhuvanahalli and his team. The schedule in London is planned for 10 days and includes shooting of song sequences and a few scenes. Gurunandan says that the team is hoping to complete the shoot in December.

The actor is also thrilled about the way Raju James Bond has been shaping. He is more excited because of the costume, which he says makes him look fit in the James Bond role. “The credit should go to our designer Sloka Sudhakar,” he says.

With Mrudula playing the female lead, Raju James Bond is produced by Kiran Bharthur, an NRI from Canada and Manjunath Vishwakrma who is currently based in London. The film cinematography by Manohar Joshi. and music is scored by Anoop Seelin.

