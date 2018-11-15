Home Entertainment Kannada

Get to listen to Ninna Raja Naanu in Armaan Malik’s voice

Singer Armaan Malik will yet again catch the attention of the Kannada audience with a song from Seetharama Kalyana.

Singer Armaan Malik will yet again catch the attention of the Kannada audience with a song from Seetharama Kalyana.  Ninna Raju Naanu, Nanna Rani Neenu featuring Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram  is a beautiful melody and will be the first track to be released from the album with music composed by Anup Reubens,” says Harsha, adding, “After Sonu Nigam, Armaan has been the hearthrob for

Kannadigas. This particular song from him will be a treat to the listeners.”It is a kind of a montage / love track running between the hero and heroine,” says Harsha.Interestingly, only Arman Malik sings the entire track, for which female lyricist Sai Sukanya has penned the track. Harsha, who has helmed the project has also choreographed this song.

Seetharama Kalyana, made under the Channabika Productions banner also featurs Sharath Kumar, Bollywood actor Madhoo, Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna as part of the cast with cameos by Bhagyashree and Sanjay kapoor The action packed family drama has stunt brothers Ram Laxman choreographing the fights with J Swamy as the film’s cinematographer

