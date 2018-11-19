Home Entertainment Kannada

Prem to begin shoot for long-pending movie 'Gandhigiri'

In fact, Prem will be facing the camera post-hiatus. Over the next 30 days, he will shoot with Ragini Dwivedi, and Arundathi Nag, who plays the role of Prem’s mother.

Prem’s next move after The Villain’s release was the speculation of the town until recently. To all those who were wondering “what next?”, the update is that he will be getting back to his other love-- acting. After helming a multi-starrer with Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, the director-actor will start shoot for his long-pending project Gandhigiri from today in Mysuru. The film, directed by Raghu Haasan, was launched sometime in February 2017. However, with The Villain taking off around the same time, Prem was not able to accommodate the dates for Gandhigiri.  

In fact, Prem will be facing the camera post-hiatus. Over the next 30 days, he will shoot with Ragini Dwivedi, and Arundathi Nag, who plays the role of Prem’s mother. The film has Anoop Seelin’s music with Shamiela Mandre and Ranghayana Raghu among other in the star cast.

Script work in progress for Prem’s next
The script work for Prem’s next project has already begun, we’re told. However, the director has not yet decided on the cast for the film he plans to helm. While rumour has it that the script is being written for Rakshita’s brother, Abhishek Rao, who might be launched with this film, no confirmation has been made on this front. 

Tamil and Telugu versions of The Villain to be released 

The makers had announced the release of The Villain in all south Indian languages. The film starring Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy Jackson in the leads was released in Kannada on October 18, which is still running in theatres. Our source tells us that work is underway to release the film in Telugu and Tamil. “While the Tamil copy is ready, the makers are planning to bring in a couple of actors from Tollywood for the Telugu version. C R Manohar, who has previously produced Telugu films, understands the market and feels that it’s better to bring in local artists in order to make the cinema viable in Tollywood. However, Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy Jackson’s portions will remain unchanged. Only a few actors playing the role of other characters will be changed,” says our source, adding, “A six-day shoot is required with these actors, after which the Telugu version will be ready. Once it is censored,  The Villain will see its release in Tamil and Telugu.” 

