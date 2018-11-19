Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep’s kushti poster from 'Pailwaan' goes viral

Overwhelmed with the response, director S Krishna says that Sudeep has sculpted his body for the role.

Published: 19th November 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Sudeep.

By Express News Service

According to director S Krishna, Sudeep will be seen bare-chested for the first time in his 22-year-long career The brand new ‘kushti’ poster of Sudeep from 'Pailwaan', which released on Saturday has been trending on the internet. Overwhelmed with the response, director S Krishna says that Sudeep has sculpted his body for the role. “It’s the first time in his 22-year- career that we will see him bare chest,” says Krishna, who has given Sudeep the title of ‘Badshaah’.

The director is now getting ready with the teaser, which will again be “related to kushti.” “We have cut the teaser, and are in the post-production phase. The date of release will be fixed in a week’s time,” says the director.

Meanwhile, Sudeep will get do the final take of the boxing sequences from today, a sequence that has been choreographed by Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall. “Sudeep lost 13 kgs to get a lean and muscular look. He did this for the boxing sequence. In the next two weeks, he will get back to his normal routine,” he says. 

The makers are planning to release Pailwaan in 8 languages, and the title has already been registered in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. The film has Akanksha Singh in the female lead, with Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh among the ensemble cast. 

Post the boxing sequences which will be shot through this week, the makers would have completed 80 per cent of shoot, and will be left with the fight and song sequences.

