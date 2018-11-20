Melukote decked up for 'Bharaate'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Chethan Kumar’s films are usually marked with grandeur and a “divine presence”. And his latest film Bhaarate is no different. While he had recreated Panchamukhi Anajeneya for his debut Bahaddur, a huge statue of Lakshmi Narasimha Swami was erected for Bharjari. This time in Bharaate, starring Sriimurali and Sreeleela, a huge statue of goddess Chowdeshwari and Lord Shiva have been set up, while a Durga statue is said to be in the making.

Sriimurali and Sreeleela

For the third schedule that began on November 9 in and around Mandya, the makers lit up the temple town of Melukote, including the area around the Kalyani (temple tank). In the photographs City Express got hold of, the sets wore a traditional look with extraordinary designs created by Mohan B Kere.

This particular sequence involved the lead actors along with ensemble cast where they shot scenes of family elements and action sequences, and we were told more than 1000 people including the actors, junior artistes and technician came together for these sequences shot in Melkote.

The film produced by Supreeth is likely to complete this particular schedule on November 22. Bharata's music has been scored by Arjun Janya. The film comprises senior actor Suman, who plays a pivotal role, along with Tara, Rangayana Raghu Petrol Prasanna, Mico Nagaraj, and Tamil actors Kalanidhi and Periyavar.

Action block in the making

The film being a family drama, this mass commercial entertainer will also make some noise with major actions blocks placed in the film. Moving from the temple sequences, the team is now shooting for major action sequences, which is choreographed by none other than our stuntman Ravi Varma. Previously Chethan completed two actiion sequences in Rajasthan and Mandya created by stunt masters Ganesh and Vijay. The film is still left with a couple more of action scenes which they plan to shoot in the coming days