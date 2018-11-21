Home Entertainment Kannada

'Yajamana' team heads to Sweden to shoot last portions

The actor, who had to take a short break after his accident is back on sets after having recovered completely.   

Published: 21st November 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Yajamana is in the last leg of shooting with the crew heading to Sweden today to shoot the last portions. The actor, who had to take a short break after his accident is back on sets after having recovered completely.   

Darshan

A song shoot, with the Challenging Star and Rashmika Mandanna, has also been planned. This will be choreographed by dance master Ganesh. For this, the team will be camping at a foreign location for the next seven days. The film produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresh will see V Harikrishna taking on directorial responsibilities. He has also composed the film’s music and has been part of the story and screenplay, along with director P Kumar.

The film, which will soon begin the post production work, is left with one more song to complete, which is still being planned out. The big-budget film has massive sets coupled with VFX scenes and 3D creations. Apart from Darshan and Rashmika, the film has a host of actors, including Tanya Hope and Thakur Anoop Singh. The film will see Dhananjay in a pivotal role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yajamana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp