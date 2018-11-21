'Yajamana' team heads to Sweden to shoot last portions

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Yajamana is in the last leg of shooting with the crew heading to Sweden today to shoot the last portions. The actor, who had to take a short break after his accident is back on sets after having recovered completely.

A song shoot, with the Challenging Star and Rashmika Mandanna, has also been planned. This will be choreographed by dance master Ganesh. For this, the team will be camping at a foreign location for the next seven days. The film produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresh will see V Harikrishna taking on directorial responsibilities. He has also composed the film’s music and has been part of the story and screenplay, along with director P Kumar.

The film, which will soon begin the post production work, is left with one more song to complete, which is still being planned out. The big-budget film has massive sets coupled with VFX scenes and 3D creations. Apart from Darshan and Rashmika, the film has a host of actors, including Tanya Hope and Thakur Anoop Singh. The film will see Dhananjay in a pivotal role.