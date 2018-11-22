Home Entertainment Kannada

Mimic to meet, Puneeth Rajkumar’s challenge to fans 

In an attempt to connect with his audience, Puneeth Rajkumar has decided to challenge his fans.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

In an attempt to connect with his audience, Puneeth Rajkumar has decided to challenge his fans. By participating in the Natasaarvabhouma challenge, a lucky fan can get an opportunity to share stage with the star at the film’s audio launch. 

This surprise announcement was made by the Power Star himself on Wednesday in a video footage.  “All that Appu (Puneeth) wants is for the audience to have a glimpse of the first-look teaser of Natasaarvabhouma, which released on his birthday (March 17).

this year. The teaser gives an idea of Appu’s role (a photo journalist) in the film,” says Pavan Wadeyar, director of the film, adding, “He poses with the camera and carries  himself off in full style. People have to do is imitate Appu’s mannerisms. The best act will get to meet and greet Puneeth.”

The film’s shooting wrapped up on Tuesday, and the entire team was part of the finale celebrations, including Puneeth, producer Rockline Venkatesh and the technical team.As the post-production work is ready to take off,  a mega audio launch (music is scored by D Imman) is also being planned. The official date of the launch will be announced soon. 

While Anupama Parameswaran marks her Kannada debut with Natasaarvabhouma, Rachita Ram will be associating with Puneeth for the second time after Chakravyuha. Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar  are also part of the ensemble cast.

