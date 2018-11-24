'Ayogya' marks 100 days with film’s trailer 

By Express News Service

Mahesh Kumar’s directorial debut Ayogya completes 100 days on Friday. In a unique attempt to mark the day, the director releases the film’s trailer online. The film that was made under Crystal Park Cinemas and produced by T R Chandrashekar, was set against a village backdrop.

Mahesh Kumar

With Sathish Ninasam Rachita Ram as the lead and Ravi Shankar playing the antagonists role, it was well received by the audience. Ayogya’s songs that are composed by Arjun Janya, and written by director Chethan Kumar - especially Yenammi Yenammi Yaarami Neeammi - continue to rule the chartbusters.

Interestingly, the film, which marks its 100 days will get a worldwide premiere on the small screen. Ayogya’s success has also got the director his next big ticket project. Mahesh gets ready with Mada Gaja, for which he teams up with Sriimurali and producer Umapathy.

Meanwhile, we hear that discussions are on Dhruva Sarja, and in all likely, the third project will be withthe Bharjari hero.