Actors and politicians mourn loss of Kannada 'Rebel' actor Ambareesh 

As soon as the news of his demise broke out, crows began gathering outside the private hospital where he breathed his last and condolence messages started flooding Twitter. 

Published: 25th November 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ambareesh, Ambrish

Kannada 'Rebel' actor Ambareesh passed away at 66. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

The veteran actor has acted in over 200 films, started his career in 1972, playing negative roles before becoming a lead actor. Ambareesh, who is fondly known as the 'Rebel star' had a huge fan following in his career which spanned over 50 years in the industry.

GALLERY: Here are some rare pictures of the South Indian actor Ambareesh

The noted Kannada actor, a three-time Lok Sabha member and also a former state minister, had not been keeping well in recent years. The legendary actor, who is also popularly known as 'Ambi,' is survived by his wife, actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek. 

As soon as the news of his demise broke out, fans began gathering outside the private hospital where he breathed his last.

 

Condolence messages from the legendary actor's co-actors, party workers and followers started flooding Twitter after his family announced the news. 

"An era of love and affection in the Kannada Film industry has ended," tweets Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy

 

Former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda​ expressed sadness over the loss of his leader's death

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted condolences

"Completely shell shocked," says actress Khushbu Sundar​

 

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar​ tweeted her condolences

 

Congress offered tribute to the veteran actor

 

All India Mahila Congress expressed grief over the death of the 'Rebel' star

 

The Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala mourned the loss of the former Union Minister

 

"We will miss the great human being," tweeted Actor Sarath Kumar 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects.  The CM also said he will make arrangements for buses from Mandya for those who want to come to the city and pay their respects to their beloved 'Ambi.'

The Karnataka state government has announced a three-day mourning period.

