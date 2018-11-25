Actors and politicians mourn loss of Kannada 'Rebel' actor Ambareesh 

By Online Desk

Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

The veteran actor has acted in over 200 films, started his career in 1972, playing negative roles before becoming a lead actor. Ambareesh, who is fondly known as the 'Rebel star' had a huge fan following in his career which spanned over 50 years in the industry.

The noted Kannada actor, a three-time Lok Sabha member and also a former state minister, had not been keeping well in recent years. The legendary actor, who is also popularly known as 'Ambi,' is survived by his wife, actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek.

As soon as the news of his demise broke out, fans began gathering outside the private hospital where he breathed his last.

Ambareesh Fans outside Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/HBFZ63IF9U — Pushkar_TNIE (@pushkarv) November 24, 2018

Condolence messages from the legendary actor's co-actors, party workers and followers started flooding Twitter after his family announced the news.

"An era of love and affection in the Kannada Film industry has ended," tweets Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely death of my beloved friend #Ambareesh.



In his death, an era of love and affection in the Kannada Film industry has ended.



With Ambarish I enjoyed a friendship that went beyond political affiliations and films. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

#Ambareesh was a rebel who was loved by all. He carved a unique place in both politics and films. He leaves back a legacy that will be cherished by his family, friends, fans and followers.



May his soul rest in peace and his family and friends get the strength to bear this loss. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

Former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda​ expressed sadness over the loss of his leader's death

Yet another shocking news , Gentleman actor , Loved by all human , Former Union State Minister Sri Amabarish is no more . He had enlightened so many lives with his generosity . pic.twitter.com/518WzIEykN — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) November 24, 2018

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted condolences

He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed.



I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/UitCU7MHss — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018

"Completely shell shocked," says actress Khushbu Sundar​

Completely shell shocked..not able to come to terms..mind says it has to be untrue.. sudden demise of our great friend #Ambreeshji has left us shattered and heartbroken.. our thoughts are with his wife #Suma mam n his son #Abhi n the entire family..#RIP #Ambareesh Sirpic.twitter.com/rTBuFHkxX9 — Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) November 24, 2018

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar​ tweeted her condolences

#Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zb3bt3GCwd — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2018

Congress offered tribute to the veteran actor

We are shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely passing of former union minister, veteran actor and Congress leader Dr. Ambareesh. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/avwM2rwqiv — Congress (@INCIndia) November 24, 2018

All India Mahila Congress​ expressed grief over the death of the 'Rebel' star

We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the demise of former union minister, veteran actor and Congress leader Dr. Ambareesh. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/POpMPEXuxk — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) November 24, 2018

The Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala mourned the loss of the former Union Minister

Saddened to know about the demise of immensely popular actor and former Union Minister Ambareesh ji.



My deepest condolences to his family, friends, followers, millions of fans and especially to the people of Mandya and beyond.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gTG13CZY5k — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 24, 2018

"We will miss the great human being," tweeted Actor Sarath Kumar

A legend is no more, shocking and unbelievable,we will miss the great human being pic.twitter.com/gvPftTravZ — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) November 24, 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects. The CM also said he will make arrangements for buses from Mandya for those who want to come to the city and pay their respects to their beloved 'Ambi.'

The Karnataka state government has announced a three-day mourning period.