Suri signs on two fresh faces for Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

When it comes to spotting new talent, director of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, the director always trusts his instincts. And he hasn’t gone wrong till date. So when Suri signed on Goutham and Monisha Nadgir to share screen space with established actors Dhananjay, Niveditha, Amrutha and Sapthami, he is hardly anxious. Produced by KP Srikanth, Suri has Maasti Manju writing the dialogues , Charan Raj as music director and Shekhar as the film’s cinematographer.

Professional dancer and model, Monisha Nadgir to debut in Suri’s film

Goutham

Monisha’s dancing sequences, along with Manvitha Harish in the song, Mental Ho Java caught Suri’s attention. Now, ready to make her acting debut in Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Monisha says the fact that she has been signed on for the film is yet to sink in. Having modelled and taken centre stage as a dancer, Monisha is no newcomer to the camera. “But I’m a complete fresher when it comes to acting. It’s been a learning experience,” she says.

“I even asked Suri sir what he saw in me that he chose me, especially since I am only a dancer. My voice caught his attention, and he called me for a dubbing session. That’s where I met him and I had expressed my interest in acting. This was soon after the release of Tagaru. When he mentioned that he has an upcoming film, I didn’t have any hope of bagging a role. So, when I got a call informing me that there was a suitable character for me in the film, it took me by surprise,” she says. This is just the beginning in the world of filmdom, says Monisha, who hopes to make it big in the Kannada industry.

Businessman and Niveditha’s brother Goutham makes acting debut

Not haven’t been on stage ever, and never having the thought of entering the film industry, Goutham has taken on his new role as a challenge. The first-time actor who is heroine Niveditha’s brother, is a businessman, without any prior experience in the film industry. “My sister and I are involved in a joint project, dealing with urban spaces. Niveditha happened to explain our project to Suri sir, which is how I happened to meet him. When we did, he felt that I would fit a role in his project,” says Goutham who plays Dhananjay’s friend in the film.

“I was part of shooting at Hubballi, Soundatti and Gokak, and in the coming days we will be shooting in Shivamogga and Mumbai,” says Goutham, who plays the role of Shivaprasad aka Muga. “When Suri offered me the role, I couldn’t say no. Initially, I was nervous, but once on the sets, I knew I was in the right hands. I spent a lot of time observing all of them,” he says. Right now, he is just going with the flow, without thinking of his next move. “One day at a time,” he signs off.

