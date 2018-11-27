Home Entertainment Kannada

Ambareesh’s Ambi Ning Vayassaytho to be re-released on demand

Get to see the Jaleela’s act once again as Ambareesh’s last film, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which hit screens on September 27, gets an on-demand re-release.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

By Express News Service

Get to see the Jaleela’s act once again as Ambareesh’s last film, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which hit screens on September 27, gets an on-demand re-release. The film that marked the directorial debut of Gurudatha Ganiga will be out in theatres, in Mandya from today, and from Friday, in few theatres across Karnataka.

A still from Ambi Ning
Vayassaytho

Made under Kichcha Creations, in association with producer Jack Manju, Ambi... will also see a global release. The film will be out in theatres in USA,  in San Jose, California, Chicago, Illinois, New Jersey, Dallas, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia and Washington DC.

Ambi... music is scored by Arjun Janya and has Sudeep playing the younger version of Ambareesh and Sruthi Hariharana as young Suhasini.

Ambareesh plays Bheeshma’s role in Muniratna Kurukshetra

It now looks like  Ambareesh’s last film will be Muniratna Kurukshetra. The mythological drama has Ambareesh playing Bheeshma’s role in Darshan’s 50th film, also features an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Ravichandran, Nikhil Kumar, Ravi Shankar, among others.

A still of Ambareesh in Bheeshma’s avatar is doing the rounds, and City Express has caught hold of the still. Muniratna Kurukshetra has been directed by Naganna, and the 2D version of the film is going to the censor board. Meanwhile, the 3D version of the film is now in the post-production stage.

