Nikhil Kumar to begin 2019 on a busy note

Come January 2019, and Nikhil Kumar will have his hands full. According to our sources, the Jaguar hero is likely to begin the year with not one, but two projects. An official announcement to this effect will be made in the new year.  Nikhil will associate with Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda, who has films such as Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde to he credit. He will now mark his Kannada debut. 

Meanwhile, we hear that for his second project, Nikhil will once again join hands — after Seetharama Kalyana — with Harsha for a project. Apparently, Harsha had an interesting pitch for Nikhil, which impressed the latter immediately. Now, the question is whether the film will be made under their home banner Channambika productions, or whether Nikhil will bring on board a new producer. These details will be known only once the official announcement is made. 

Meanwhile, Nikhil’s second film Seetharama Kalyaana is slated to release in January. Though a confirmation is awaited on this count, director Harsha and team are working towards the target. Currently, the makers are preparing the audio, the music for which is scored by Anup Reubens. Swamy J, the film’s cinematographer the team is also working on the pre-release trailer.
 

