Raashi Mahadev on board for Lingadevaru’s project

Initially, there were speculations of Sruthi Hariharan being part of BS Lingadevaru’s directorial Daari Thapisu Devare. The Rishi-starrer, was, in fact, confirmed by the director himself. However, going by the latest development, newbie Raashi Mahadev is said to have come on board for the project.

Raashi has previously worked in Pardeshi C/o of London, starring Vijay Raghavendra, and this will be her second project. While the makers have finalised the heroine, an official confirmation will be made once she signs the dotted line.

The initial plan was to go ahead with the project in November. However, the shoot for this has been postponed now. Meanwhile, Rishi, who has completed shooting for Jacob Varghese’s project is on the sets of Sarvajanikariga Suvarana Avakasha.

Daari Thapisu Devare is based on articles from a book. Raashi will be seen playing the role of a modern girl from Malnad. With music by Anoop Seelin, the film will be shot in Chickmangaluru, Karkala, Thirthhalli and surrounding places.