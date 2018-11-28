Home Entertainment Kannada

Raashi Mahadev on board for Lingadevaru’s project

Initially, there were speculations of Sruthi Hariharan being part of BS Lingadevaru’s directorial Daari Thapisu Devare.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Initially, there were speculations of Sruthi Hariharan being part of BS Lingadevaru’s directorial Daari Thapisu Devare. The Rishi-starrer, was, in fact, confirmed by the director himself. However, going by the latest development, newbie Raashi Mahadev is said to have come on board for the project. 

Raashi Mahadev

Raashi has previously worked in Pardeshi C/o of London, starring Vijay Raghavendra, and this will be her second project. While the makers have finalised the heroine, an official confirmation will be made once she signs the dotted line.

The initial plan was to go ahead with the project in November. However, the shoot for this has been postponed now. Meanwhile, Rishi, who has completed shooting for Jacob Varghese’s project is on the sets of Sarvajanikariga Suvarana Avakasha.  

Daari Thapisu Devare is based on articles from a book. Raashi will be seen playing the role of a modern girl from Malnad. With music by Anoop Seelin, the film will be shot in Chickmangaluru, Karkala, Thirthhalli and surrounding places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raashi Mahadev BS Lingadevaru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp