Vicky Varun and Shilpa’s film titled Ranga BE, MTech

Shilpa Manjumath

By Express News Service

After College Kumara, Vicky Varun’s next project is titled Ranga BE, MTech. The actor made his debut with Suri’s Kendasampige, and this will be his  third film. It is touted to be a suspense thriller and marks the directorial debut of Nagesh, who has been in the industry for 10 years and has assisted various directors, including Shashank. This is the sixth project made by Crystal Park Cinemas, who made films like Chamak and Ayogya under its banner. 

Ranga BE, MTech has been produced by TR Chandrashekar. The makers have brought in Shilpa Manjunath as the lead heroine, who has also made her mark in Malayalam and Tamil film industry. While the rest of the cast is being finalised, the muhurath of the film has been planned for sometime in the first week of December.

Vicky Varun Ranga BE MTech Shilpa Manjunath

