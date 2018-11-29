Home Entertainment Kannada

Adarsh to test the waters with Gaanchali

With Bhairava Geetha’s release postponed to next week, Gaanchali decides to hit theatres this week, along with another film Looty starring Isha Koppikar. 

A still from Gaanchali

By CE Features
Express News Service

With Bhairava Geetha’s release postponed to next week, Gaanchali decides to hit theatres this week, along with another film Looty starring Isha Koppikar. Directed and produced by KN Ashok, the film introduces Adarsh to tinsel town. A winner of Mr Karnataka - 2013, he now gets to test the water in filmdom. Gaanchali, which comes with the tag line - Top to Bottom - has music scored by Chandan Shetty.

Ganesh has also penned a song for the film along with AP Arjun Chethan Kumar,who’s written the lyrics. Imran Sardhariya and Harikrishna have choreographed the songs. Touted to be a mass subject, the film is based on friendship. The love action drama has Prakurthy Vijaykumar as the female lead with Sharath Lohithashwa and Bajarangi Loki playing the role of villains. 

