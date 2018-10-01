Another Rajkumar joins Sandalwood

By Express News Service

Preetam

The Rajkumar clan has produced yet another young talent. Prithvi Vijaykumar, grandson of Dr Rajkumar’s brother SP Varadappa, is making his acting debut with Minchuhulu. The film directed by Kumar Mahesh is touted to be a children’s film, and was launched on Monday, where the Rajkumar brothers - Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth--were chief guest.

According to Kumar, who has previously directed two films - Dragon and Ooty —- 23-year-old Prithvi will be seen in a pivotal role with Preetam, a child artist, and the winner of the recent Dance reality show playing the lead . “A Minchuhulu (glow worm) will also be one of the characters. In fact, it will be the film’s soul. The insect becomes an inspiration to one of the characters, who takes the help of a Minchuhulu to take life decisions,” Kumar reveals.