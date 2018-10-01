Home Entertainment Kannada

Another Rajkumar joins Sandalwood

The Rajkumar clan has produced yet another young talent. Prithvi Vijaykumar, grandson of Dr Rajkumar’s brother SP Varadappa, is making his acting debut with Minchuhulu.

Published: 01st October 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Preetam

The Rajkumar clan has produced yet another young talent. Prithvi Vijaykumar, grandson of Dr Rajkumar’s brother SP Varadappa, is making his acting debut with Minchuhulu. The film directed by Kumar Mahesh is touted to be a children’s film, and was launched on Monday, where the Rajkumar brothers - Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth--were chief guest.

According to Kumar, who has previously directed two films - Dragon and Ooty —- 23-year-old Prithvi will be seen in a pivotal role with Preetam, a child artist, and the winner of the recent Dance reality show playing the lead  . “A Minchuhulu (glow worm) will also be one of the characters. In fact, it will be the film’s soul. The insect becomes an inspiration to one of the characters, who takes the help of a Minchuhulu to take life decisions,” Kumar reveals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC