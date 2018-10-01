Director Prashant Raj compares Ganesh to Robinhood

By Express News Service

The recently-released motion poster of Orange, directed by Prasant Raj, has given rise to speculation on Ganesh’s character in the film. While the Golden star is seen in a colourful avatar on one hand, he’s seen in a prisoner’s dress on the other. Ask the director for details and all he says, “Ganesh is like

Robinhood in my film. People have to watch the film to understand its context,” he says.

The overwhelming response to the motion poster has taken Prashant by surprise, and he took to Twitter to express his happiness. “Thank you for all the love #Orange #Orangemotionposter Colourful Hit 1lkh plus love and counting (sic),” the director tweeted.

Meanwhile, Orange, which stars Priya Anand in the female lead, is gearing up for a mega audio launch sometime mid-October. The music for the film is scored by S Thaman.