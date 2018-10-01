Eesha Rebba finds way into Shivarajkumar's SRK

By Express News Service

The makers of SRK starring Shivarajkumar and directed by Lucky Gopal is targetting to take off in December. In the meantime, the heroine of the film is said to have been finalised. Our sources tell us that Telugu actor Eesha Rebba will be making her Kannada debut with SRK, where she will play the role of a college lecturer.

A long-time fan of Shivarajkumar, Kiran Kumar will also make his debut as producer of the film. Ajaneesh B Lokanath of Kirik Party fame will be composing the music, and Mufti cinematographer Naveen Kumar will be coming on board.

Eesha, who started with Telugu film Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, has worked in Bandipotu, Oyee, Ami Thumi, Darsakudu and Awe.

The heroine of Sumanth Shailendra’s Brand Babu, she also got a break in N T Rama Rao Jr Arvinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which, currently in the post production stage, is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.