Home Entertainment Kannada

Eesha Rebba finds way into Shivarajkumar's SRK

The makers of SRK starring Shivarajkumar and directed by Lucky Gopal is targetting to take off in December.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of SRK starring Shivarajkumar and directed by Lucky Gopal is targetting to take off in December. In the meantime, the heroine of the film is said to have been finalised. Our sources tell us that Telugu actor Eesha Rebba will be making her Kannada debut with SRK, where she will play the role of a college lecturer.

A long-time fan of Shivarajkumar, Kiran Kumar will also make his debut as producer of the film. Ajaneesh B Lokanath of Kirik Party fame will be composing the music, and Mufti cinematographer Naveen Kumar will be coming on board.

Eesha, who started with Telugu film Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, has worked in Bandipotu, Oyee, Ami Thumi, Darsakudu and Awe.

The heroine of Sumanth Shailendra’s Brand Babu, she also got a break in N T Rama Rao Jr Arvinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which, currently in the post production stage, is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivarajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament