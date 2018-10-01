Home Entertainment Kannada

Is Nandita Swetha Gentleman’s leading lady?

Even as Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman is ready to kickstart shoot this month, the makers are yet to finalise the film’s heroine

Published: 01st October 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman is ready to kickstart shoot this month, the makers are yet to finalise the film’s heroine. But CE has learnt that the team has approached Nandita Swetha for the role.  
The film’s story revolves around a hero with a sleeping disorder who goes in for therapy to a psychiatrist, the role of which the makers are said to have offered Swetha.  Our source tells us, “The team has approached Swetha, who has liked the subject and is keen to be part of it, provided it doesn’t clash with the dates of her other films.”

Prajwal Devaraj

An established heroine in Tamil and Telugu, Swetha is part of Prabhu Deva’s Devi 2, for which she is off to Mauritius to be part of the current schedule. She made her comeback in Kannada with Yash-starrer My Name is Kirataka, which is directed by Anil Kumar, and is currently rolling. “The team is in talks with the heroine, and it is just a matter of time before the agreement is signed. This, provided her dates suit the film’s schedule,” our source adds.In Jadesh Kumar’s directorial, producer Guru Deshpande will trying his hands at production for the first time.

