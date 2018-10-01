Team Bharaate preps up for second schedule

By Express News Service

Team Bharaate, who shot at picturesque locations during the first schedule in Rajasthan, will resume their next in Mandya from today. With lead actor Sriimurali, and Supreeth debuting as producer, director Chethan Kumar will begin this schedule with a major fight sequence at a sugar factory. Stunt master Ganesh who associated with Ajith in

Vivegam and Veeram, will be choreographing the stunts for Bharaate.

Sriimurali will be joined by Petrol Prasanna, Mico Nagaraj and Tamil actors Kalanidhi and Periyavar, in the schedule. The team is planning to complete a few talkie portions when female lead artiste Sreeleela and Rangayana Raghu will be join the sets.